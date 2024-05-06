Man recovering after being shot by Butler County deputy

Huff’s son told dispatchers his father had made some threats and left the residence. Huff’s sister said he had a loaded handgun and had been waving it around that morning.

“He is supposed to be selling his bike (motorcycle) ... I just don’t trust his judgment,” the son told dispatchers adding is father “will not go willing” with representatives of a health services agency, according to records obtained by the Journal-News.

Deputies were sent to the 400 block of Hampton Place Drive to conduct a welfare check. They found blood.

A 11:20 a.m. a maintenance employee at Springs of Liberty Township Apartments reported a burglary at the clubhouse.

“Someone just broke into the clubhouse. They shattered the window,” the 911 callers said. “There is blood everywhere. I looks like he is carrying knives around.”

He said the break-in happened about 10:50 a.m. at the Liberty West Drive location. The employee was able to provide a description of the suspect while watching the security video.

About 11:42 a.m. a witness reported seeing a male lying in the wood line across from the apartments, covered with blood and believed to be armed with a knife.

Three deputies responding spotted Huff, who had a “pistol,” according to the sheriff’s report.

According to the preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office, Huff was urged multiple times to put down the weapon, but began to raise the weapon toward the officers. Deputy Arlen Johnson fired multiple shots, hitting Huff once, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.

Huff also allegedly fire a round during the incident. No one else was injured.

On Monday, Huff remained uncharged.

Per standard procedure, Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Dwyer said that is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The investigation results will be presented to grand jury for consideration, per the policy of Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser in all officer-involved shootings.

The incident was filmed on multiple body cameras worn by deputies at the scene. Butler County deputies began wearing cameras in October.