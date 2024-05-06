Best of Butler County: What is the Best Attraction? Here are the finalists

By
15 minutes ago
We do Best of Butler County each year to learn about audience favorites.

From a Pinball Garage to an Opera House; and from a Farm Market to an Artspace Gallery, the attractions around Butler County are certainly diverse.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

» Click here to vote in Best of Butler County.

Voting will go through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.

Here are the finalists in Best Attraction:

• Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

• Garver Family Farm Market

• Hamiltons Urban Backyard

• Jungle Jims International Market

• Pinball Garage

• Sorg Opera House

• Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

