Lebanon superintendent leaving school district

Lebanon superintendent Todd Yohey is retiring from the school district.
On Thursday, the district issued a release indicating Yohey planned to retire at the end of the calendar year.
“After serving 33 years in education, the past 17 as a school superintendent, I have made the decision to retire at the end of the calendar year and accept a position outside of education. My decision is a personal one, made with my family, and in no way reflects my relationship with the current Board of Education or any of its members."
“I have not been asked to resign or retire. In fact, I have turned down offers to stay,” Yohey added.
Yohey has served as the district’s superintendent since 2016 and has been in public education for 33 years.
Prior to Lebanon, Yohey served as superintendent in the Oak Hills Local School District and the Ross Local School District.
“I look back on my career in education with great memories, great relationships, and great comfort in knowing that my work with others has made a difference in the lives of thousands of students. I am grateful to the Lebanon students, staff, Board, and community for a wonderful way to end my career in education," he said.
Yohey has accepted a position outside of education and will begin that new role in January. Lebanon officials will discuss Yohey’s retirement at their Nov. 23 Board of Education meeting.