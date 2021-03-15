Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend James Hamilton, 43, were indicted March 5 and arraigned Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the Ohio River.

Court-appointed attorneys David Washington for Gosney and Jeremy Evans for Hamilton entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the defendants, and Judge Noah Powers II set bond at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.

READ THE FULL STORY

Organizer: Butler County Fair will be ‘a full fair’ this summer, but with restrictions

Scenes from the Butler County Fair Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A year after the Butler County Fair was “a ghost town” because of the coronavirus pandemic, “we will be having a full fair, but the social distancing, the masks, the hand-sanitizing” will be happening, said fair President Doug Turner.

Gov. Mike DeWine is recommending that fair events, including the very popular demolition derby, be limited to 30 percent grandstand capacity. That’s lower than was allowed last year for the derby, but Turner hopes those state restrictions will loosen by the time Butler County’s July 25-31 event arrives, as more people are vaccinated and if disease rates continue to drop.

Unlike the 2020 edition of the event that has been operating since 1851, the fair will allow the general public to come in, will have rides, and include food concessions.

READ THE FULL STORY

Area man to receive high school diploma 60 years later

The Franklin Board of Education will be awarding a high school diploma to Arthur Greene Jr. who left school nearly 60 years ago during his senior year to help at his family's farm before being drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. Greene will be a member of Franklin High School's class of 2021 and will receive his diploma at the March 22 board meeting. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Nearly 60 years after his class graduated from Franklin High School, a Franklin veteran of the Vietnam era will receive his high school diploma later this month.

Arthur Greene Jr., 76, of Franklin Twp., was supposed to graduate with the class of 1963 at Franklin High School, but left school during his senior year to work on the family farm.

During the 1950s and early 1960s, it was not uncommon for teens to leave school to help out on the family farm and make up their classes at other times of the year, according to family friend Shawn Acrey.Acrey said before Greene could get back to school to complete his final three credits, he was drafted into the Army in December 1965 and eventually was sent to Vietnam where he saw combat.

READ THE FULL STORY

Trial date set for man charged in June Hamilton shooting death

Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A trial date has been set for a man charged with a June fatal shooting in Hamilton.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2.

On Thursday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Wilson’s trial for April 12. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

READ THE FULL STORY

Fairfield considering new car wash near Meijer

A Hypershine Carwash is proposed to be built on the southeast corner of the Meijer parking lot in Fairfield. It would be a $1.5 million investment, according to company officials. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The owner of a car wash hopes to be a part of the new development happening off South Gilmore in front of the Fairfield Meijer store.

Fairfield City Council is considering a planned unit development (PUD) for Hypershine Carwash, whose owner wants to build a 3,300-square-foot facility on a one-acre spot at the southeast corner of Meijer’s parking lot. The Meijer store was built on 30 acres in 1995 and has roughly 10 acres of asphalt for parking.

There would be no new curb cuts for the site, and signage would be at the corner of Casual and Meijer drives, according to plans presented this week to City Council.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Middletown shopping cart challenge benefits Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Teams participated in the Kiwanis Club of Middletown 2021 Book Around Middletown Shopping Cart Challenge Saturday, March 13, 2021. Challenges were set up for competitors at businesses throughout downtown. All proceeds went to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Teams participated in the Kiwanis Club of Middletown 2021 Book Around Middletown Shopping Cart Challenge Saturday, March 13, 2021. Challenges were set up for competitors at businesses throughout downtown. All proceeds went to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS