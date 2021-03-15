Trial date set for man charged in June Hamilton shooting death

A woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.

“Someone just barged in and shot my son,” the caller said. “I need an ambulance right away.”

When the dispatcher asked if he was conscious, the woman answered, “he is still breathing. He is gasping.”

As the dispatcher gathered information for police and paramedics on their way, the mother said while crying, “Darrian? Ma’am he is gone. He’s gone.”