Trial date set for man charged in June Hamilton shooting death

A trial date has been set for a man charged with a June fatal shooting in Hamilton.
Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2.
On Thursday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Wilson’s trial for April 12. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about 12:15 a.m. on June 2 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Shamel died of gunshot wounds.
A woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.
“Someone just barged in and shot my son,” the caller said. “I need an ambulance right away.”
When the dispatcher asked if he was conscious, the woman answered, “he is still breathing. He is gasping.”
As the dispatcher gathered information for police and paramedics on their way, the mother said while crying, “Darrian? Ma’am he is gone. He’s gone.”