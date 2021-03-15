Organizer: Butler County Fair will be ‘a full fair’ this summer, but with restrictions

The demolition derby was held at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 31, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

All the events aren’t set up yet, but the fair intends to have all the nightly events, including the tractor pull, demolition derby and rodeo. People also will be allowed to ride the rides and tour the barns, although there will be one-way traffic for people walking through the barns.

Last year’s event “was very disappointing, and the fair was basically a ghost town,” Turner said.

Last year, children who exhibited animals could only come in the day of their particular show and had to go back home. Only their immediate family could watch their judging. There were only six food trailers at the 2020 event. Unlike prior fairs, nobody could stay overnight.

The 30 percent grandstand capacity is “going to be tough,” he said. “Out of everything that’s happening, that’s probably the biggest thing we hope gets lightened.”

Last year, the Butler County Fair had only one grandstand event, the demolition derby on the event’s final night.

“And we were allowed to do 50 percent,” Turner said. “We did OK with that. Our demolition derby’s the biggest event we have down there.”

Last year’s fair “did just a little bit above breaking even, and the biggest reason for that was the governor gave every fair that had a junior fair $50,000,” Turner said. Without that, “we would have lost, big time.”