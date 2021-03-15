Fairfield considering new car wash near Meijer

The owner of a car wash hopes to be a part of the new development happening off South Gilmore in front of the Fairfield Meijer store.
Fairfield City Council is considering a planned unit development (PUD) for Hypershine Carwash, whose owner wants to build a 3,300-square-foot facility on a one-acre spot at the southeast corner of Meijer’s parking lot. The Meijer store was built on 30 acres in 1995 and has roughly 10 acres of asphalt for parking.
There would be no new curb cuts for the site, and signage would be at the corner of Casual and Meijer drives, according to plans presented this week to City Council.
The project will be heard by Fairfield’s Planning Commission, which tabled the issue Wednesday. Its next meeting is on March 23. After the commission’s decision, City Council will consider the project.
Councilman Mark Scharringhausen wants the Planning Commission to “really look at the plan” to see “if this is consistent with what we envision for that area of town, and is that consistent with what we discussed in (the) Fairfield Forward (comprehensive plan).”
“This looks like a very nice building but is that the best use for that land?” he said.
Councilman Chad Oberson said he liked the idea. He said Hypershine Carwash facilities are “popping up all over,” and said the one in Hamilton “is neat and clean, and looks pretty good.”
Hypershine has five locations around southwest Ohio, including in West Chester Twp. and Hamilton, and there are plans to build more, said Rob Painter, the civil engineer for the project.
“We’re looking forward to being a member of the community,” Painter said. “This particular site was targeted not only for its traffic, but the owner has an ongoing relationship with the Meijer store. This was a natural for them.”
The total investment for the building and site development is about $1.5 million, Painter said.
A 2.5-acre parcel to the east of the Meijer parking lot was redeveloped for a Chick-Fil-A, which opened in 2019. A new Dunkin’ location is under construction next to it.
There is a 28-vehicle parking lot at the exit for post-wash detailing. The car wash’s exit faces the parking lots for Chick-Fil-A and Dunkin’.