Fairfield considering new car wash near Meijer

“This looks like a very nice building but is that the best use for that land?” he said.

Councilman Chad Oberson said he liked the idea. He said Hypershine Carwash facilities are “popping up all over,” and said the one in Hamilton “is neat and clean, and looks pretty good.”

Hypershine has five locations around southwest Ohio, including in West Chester Twp. and Hamilton, and there are plans to build more, said Rob Painter, the civil engineer for the project.

“We’re looking forward to being a member of the community,” Painter said. “This particular site was targeted not only for its traffic, but the owner has an ongoing relationship with the Meijer store. This was a natural for them.”

The total investment for the building and site development is about $1.5 million, Painter said.

A 2.5-acre parcel to the east of the Meijer parking lot was redeveloped for a Chick-Fil-A, which opened in 2019. A new Dunkin’ location is under construction next to it.

There is a 28-vehicle parking lot at the exit for post-wash detailing. The car wash’s exit faces the parking lots for Chick-Fil-A and Dunkin’.