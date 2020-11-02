Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The district announced on Sunday night that the school will be closed today and classes will resume on Wednesday after preparation for remote learning. Students will plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 16 in the hybrid model the district had been using — students with last named beginning A-L on Monday and Tuesday and students M-Z on Thursday and Friday.

READ THE FULL STORY

Firearms manufacturer expanding in West Chester: What to know

West Chester Twp. sign.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, West Chester Twp. is seeing commercial growth hold steady and businesses expanding.

Faxon Firearms, a manufacturer of firearms and components out of Forest Park, is expanding into West Chester, moving into an existing building on Le Saint Court and adding 15 jobs. The total investment is estimated at $3.7 million.

Brothers Bob and Barry Faxon have been in business for 40 years and started the firearm business in 2012. They are expanding again with new product lines. They are adding 16,000 square feet to the facility for a total of 42,000 square-feet.

READ THE FULL STORY

Man shot outside of Liberty Twp. bar after fight in parking lot

Mike Martin, owner of East Coast Eatz food truck, has taken over the kitchen at The Draft Bar & Grille on Yankee Road in Liberty Township. The menu has been revamped and includes many new items including Philly cheesesteak, smoked wings and quesadillas. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A Trotwood man was shot Saturday night during a physical altercation in the parking lot of a Liberty Twp. bar.

The incident happened about 11:08 p.m. outside the Draft Bar and Grille, 7029 Yankee Road when a security guard was involved in an altercation with the man, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were called to the bar on a report of shots fired. Eric Blackmon said he was employed by the bar as a security guard and was involved in an altercation in the parking lot. Blackmon said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, according to the report.

READ THE FULL STORY

New Home Depot delivery hub opens in Hamilton with more than 100 jobs

Home Depot has opened a new distribution facility for home deliveries at 115 Enterprise Dr. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Home Depot is continuing its expansion of online ordering and home delivery with a new Hamilton facility that includes more than 100 jobs in the city.

The company opened a new distribution hub in existing space at 115 Enterprise Dr. last month. The 100,620 square feet of space will be used for “last-mile” deliveries directly to customers outside of the brick-and-mortar business.

The operation, which opened on Oct. 5, signals the retail industry’s continued move to accommodating online orders with the goal of fast and convenient delivery, which will happen throughout the Greater Cincinnati region from the Hamilton facility, officials said.

READ THE FULL STORY

What to expect if voting in-person in Butler County on Tuesday

A long line forms on the last day of early voting at the Butler County Board of Elections Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Voters in Butler County will experience similar rules and processes at the polls on Tuesday if they choose to vote in-person, although officials expect much shorter lines.

Because of the volume of early voting throughout the county and the country this year, lines are expected to be “very short,” said Eric Corbin, deputy director of the Butler County Board of Elections. As of this weekend, more than 100,000 ballots had been received out of 256,000 registered voters in the county.

As in past years, voters will provide an ID and an address to poll workers before they are issued a ballot. Officials will not take temperatures, but masks will be required for these polling locations, Corbin said.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Inside the new Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton

The Fringe Coffee Shop on High Street in Hamilton held a grand opening Thursday, October, 29, 2020. The Fringe Coffee House is an indoor street art gallery/coffee shop that was created to employ and empower those who have been incarcerated. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Fringe Coffee Shop on High Street in Hamilton held a grand opening Thursday, October, 29, 2020. The Fringe Coffee House is an indoor street art gallery/coffee shop that was created to employ and empower those who have been incarcerated.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS