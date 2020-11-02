Firearms manufacturer expanding in West Chester: What to know

Faxon Firearms, a manufacturer of firearms and components out of Forest Park, is expanding into West Chester, moving into an existing building on Le Saint Court and adding 15 jobs. The total investment is estimated at $3.7 million.

Brothers Bob and Barry Faxon have been in business for 40 years and started the firearm business in 2012. They are expanding again with new product lines. They are adding 16,000 square feet to the facility for a total of 42,000 square-feet.