Middletown school to go all-remote because of high coronavirus quarantines

The district announced on Sunday night that the school will be closed today and classes will resume on Wednesday after preparation for remote learning. Students will plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 16 in the hybrid model the district had been using — students with last named beginning A-L on Monday and Tuesday and students M-Z on Thursday and Friday.

In its latest dashboard, for the week of Oct. 26-30, Middletown reported one student positive case and three staff positive cases at the school that have led to 80 student quarantines and nine staff quarantines.