What to expect if voting in-person in Butler County on Tuesday

Officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of mail-in ballots from the April election, when what the United States Postal Service called a “unintentional missort” of 318 ballots caused them to be delivered too late to be counted.

The U.S. Post Office delivered the ballots on Monday, May 11, three days after the May 8 deadline to receive any absentee ballots. Butler County elections officials said the ballots were mailed on or before the April 27 deadline to be considered for the count of the official run of the election, which is scheduled for today, May 19.

The coronavirus pandemic caused officials to move several polling locations from their original plans, including removing locations from three nursing homes and out of Shriver Hall into Millet Hall on the Miami University campus to allow for more space. Voters can search for their polling locations on the local board of elections website, elections.bcohio.gov.

Those who want to drop off ballots but not vote in-person at a polling place must do so at the Butler County Board of Elections office and not at a polling location. They can drop off absentee ballots anytime before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Each board will have a secure drop box for ballots. Only the voter or their immediate family can drop off ballots in Ohio.