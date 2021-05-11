Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Sheriff’s detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on Monday at a home in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp. when Alex Michael Hoskins allegedly came toward a deputy with a weapon and raised and pointed it. Deputy Ricky Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins in his chest.

“It’s sad he chose to have our officer shoot him,” Jones said during a Tuesday morning press conference. “From what I’ve seen, looks like a good shoot.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown sets moratorium on new medical businesses after methadone clinic proposed

Teams participated in the Kiwanis Club of Middletown 2021 Book Around Middletown Shopping Cart Challenge Saturday, March 13, 2021. Challenges were set up for competitors at businesses throughout downtown. All proceeds went to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown has placed a six-month moratorium on several medical-related businesses opening in the city’s arts and entertainment district after a methadone clinic was proposed for Central Avenue.

City council unanimously approved the emergency resolution Friday morning during a special meeting.

The resolution, which runs through Nov. 7, imposes a moratorium on accepting development-related applications and issuing permits for skilled nursing or personal care facilities, medical clinics, pharmacies, urgent care facilities and similar uses with the urban core central, the area between the Great Miami River and the railroad tracks on Central Avenue and one block on both sides.

READ THE FULL STORY

Coming next year from Hamilton’s innovative 80 Acres Farms: Strawberries

80 Acres Farms produce has been certified insect free and Pareve by Central Kosher. Rabbi Lazer Fischer and Rabbi Avrohom Weinrib inspected the facility Friday, March 12 and performed tests to verify products were insect free. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Next year, Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms plans to start selling very flavorful strawberries grown — like all its products — indoors.

These strawberries will be sweet, juicy and so flavorful you can smell them, just like the ones bought from farm stands, 80 Acres officials say. But the company will not compete with local farmers when their products are in season.

The company’s high-tech growing processes will ensure that instead of being white and fibrous inside because they didn’t fully ripen on the vine, these will be red or pink, and will stay fresh longer than ones grown states away and shipped here.

READ THE FULL STORY

Judge rules Lakota school board violated Ohio public meeting laws

There will be more federal funds coming to Lakota Schools - more than $12 million - soon to help the district with expenses and program impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasurer Jenni Logan told the Lakota school board Monday evening. Logan's report was part of the state-mandated, twice-a-year, five-year forecast required to be made by all Ohio public school districts. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News)

A judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit against Lakota school officials finding the district’s school board violated state public meeting laws during the last two years.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court in March by a former Lakota school parent, who accused the Lakota Board of Education of violating Ohio laws governing public meetings and records of such gatherings.

Vanessa Wells’ lawsuit included among other allegations a claim the board provided only sparsely described meeting minutes from a July gathering where members voted to pick one of a number of plans to return to classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ THE FULL STORY

Oxford changes mass gatherings ordinance ahead of Miami graduation this week

A viral video of a coronavirus-quarantined Miami University student hosting a party has school officials - and Oxford city leaders - wary of the start of classes at the school Monday. About 5,000 students have moved into residence halls this week on the school's main Oxford campus. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Limits on mass gatherings outdoors were lifted by the Oxford City Council with passage of an ordinance last week partially repealing the stringent limitations approved last July.

While Council passed that ordinance, they chose to not act on a similar ordinance easing restrictions on face coverings.

City Manager Doug Elliott said the first ordinance would remove the mass gathering ban only in relation to outdoor gatherings.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Middletown names 2001 graduate as new basketball coach

Kelven Moss was approved tonight to be the boys basketball coach at Middletown High School, FILE PHOTO Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Kelven Moss, a 2001 Middletown High School graduate, believes he’s ready to lead the boys basketball team at his alma mater.

Moss was approved Monday night as the coach of one of the highest profile positions in the district.

“”I’m the definition of someone who truly bleeds purple,” Moss told the Journal-News after the meeting. “I want the pressure of bringing the new version of the ‘Middie Magic’ back.”

Moss, 37, said when the job opened before when the district didn’t renew the contract of Darnell Hoskins, he wasn’t ready. But after two seasons at Fenwick, where Moss led the Falcons to a 25-19 record, he believes “it’s time for me to come back.”

READ THE FULL STORY