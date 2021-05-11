Middletown sets moratorium on new medical businesses after methadone clinic proposed

Ben Yoder, the city’s law director, said the moratorium provides a “stopgap measure” and allows city staff to determine the “right balance in the community.”

Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan and councilwoman Ami Vitori said council members received email concerns about the possibility of certain types of businesses from residents and business owners. Vitori said she was told a methadone clinic was considering opening downtown.

She said the location of the clinic “doesn’t seem like a good idea” for the arts and entertainment district that’s also a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

“Not a good mix,” she said.

She said Middletown would benefit from a methadone clinic as long as it’s placed in an appropriate location.

Vitori suggested taking “a pause and look what’s best for the community.”

Some of the social service providers in the downtown “create issues we’re trying to clean up,” said Vitori, who owns a downtown business. She said after some residents receive food boxes they leave behind trash. Those providers, she said, must be “responsible and accountable” for their customers like all businesses.

Yoder was asked about the length of the moratorium. He called six months “a very aggressive” timetable.

He also said other cities where he has worked have considered moratoriums, then decided to make no changes.

City staff will review and make recommendations to city council as to what, if any, additional amendments to the city’s development code or zoning map may be needed.