Middies new basketball coach ‘bleeds purple’

Kelven Moss, a 2001 Middletown High School graduate, believes he’s ready to lead the boys basketball team at his alma mater.
Moss was approved Monday night as the coach of one of the highest profile positions in the district.
“”I’m the definition of someone who truly bleeds purple,” Moss told the Journal-News after the meeting. “I want the pressure of bringing the new version of the ‘Middie Magic’ back.”
Moss, 37, said when the job opened before when the district didn’t renew the contract of Darnell Hoskins, he wasn’t ready. But after two seasons at Fenwick, where Moss led the Falcons to a 25-19 record, he believes “it’s time for me to come back.”
Moss will continue to serve as assistant director of operations at Marshall High School in Middletown. He will be paid $16,000 to coach the Middies.
“This job was very appealing,” said Moss, who noted the Middies have the best athletic facilities in the state and play in a very competitive conference. “There is not another job I’m looking for.”
Prior to coaching at Fenwick, he spent three years as the head men’s coach at Miami University Hamilton. Moss compiled a 64-27 record in three seasons at MUH, winning three Ohio Regional Campus Conference regular-season titles and two conference tournament crowns.
He has has been a head coach with the Middletown girls for two years and the Espiritu NFL YET College Prep Academy boys for one year in Phoenix, Arizona. He was an assistant in the Middletown boys program under Bob Ronai and Josh Andrews.