Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The three faced off, all singing Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party (And I’ll Cry if I Want To),” taking turns with solos.

The four celebrity judges were impressed with both acts, but particularly with Macie, 15, and Marie, 13.

Woman shot in Middletown home this morning

Caption Shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM

A Middletown woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in her Lafayette Avenue home allegedly by her sister who is charged with murder.

Monica Ann Pennington, 48, of 1607 Lafayette, was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charge of murder. Her sister, Pamela Pennington, 52, was shot and died of her injuries at Atrium Medical Center, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Middletown dispatchers received a call about 8:40 a.m. from a woman who identified herself as Monica. She said she had shot her sister who was in the living room.

5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland project in Middletown

Caption Proposed $1.3 billion "Hollywoodland" project in Middletown

Middletown City Council is expected to vote Thursday night during a special meeting whether to delay voting until Dec. 7 on a proposed $1.3 billion riverfront destination entertainment district and theme park.

The proposed developers of the project, Main Street Community Capital, have asked council to delay the vote so they can meet with residents to answer some of their concerns.

At the last two council meetings, about 30 Middletown residents have said they don’t support the project for various reasons.

Monroe’s growth continues with $445,000 investment from veteran-owned developer

Caption NuWaves Engineering announced plans to add eight full-time equivalent jobs and invest $445,000 to expand its products and services for its growing client base throughout the Midwest. The business is located on Edison Drive in Monroe. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Butler County community is continuing to see economic development expansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, NuWaves Engineering announced plans to add eight full-time equivalent jobs and invest $445,000 to expand its products and services for its growing client base throughout the Midwest.

NuWaves is a veteran-owned developer and supplier of advanced communications technology based on Edison Drive in Monroe.

Man sentenced for aggravated murder in the 2019 shooting death of Middletown man

Caption Cameron Kyles was sentenced in Butler County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 54 years in the aggravated murder of Michael Stewart II. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Two years after the robbery and shooting death of a man at his Middletown home, a 20-year-old man received a life prison sentence Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for the murder.

Cameron Kyles was convicted following a jury trial in August of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the Oct. 12, 2019, death of Michael Stewart II. He was was also convicted of participation of a criminal gang in a separate case that was pending at the time of the slaying.

Judge Dan Haughey sentenced Kyles to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 54 years. The judge noted Kyles lack of remorse, gang affiliation and the fact he was free on bond at the time Stewart was killed as reasons for the hefty consecutive sentences.

‘Haunted Hamilton’ explores the spooky parts of Dayton Lane and downtown

Caption A new book by Shi O'Neill looks at hauntings in Hamilton. PROVIDED

Butler County author Shi O’Neill has a book for those interested in ghosts and the paranormal. Her Haunted Hamilton, Ohio, which focuses largely on hauntings in the city’s Dayton Lane neighborhood and downtown, is available from several stores and websites.

O’Neill is on the fence about the presence of ghosts, although she says she has experienced some unexplained things herself. One of those is described in the book, an experience she had at the Butler County Historical Society, which is the former home of John and Wilhelmina Benninghofen.

Kathy Creighton of the historical society allowed O’Neill to hold two copper dowsing rods, one in each hand, to ask the spirit of Wilhelmina questions. To her surprise, at her request, the rods slowly crossed over each other, indicating an answer from Wilhelmina, she said, adding it happened without any assistance from her.

