Woman shot in Middletown home this morning

Middletown police are investigating the shooting of a woman this morning on Lafayette Avenue.
The woman was shot in a house in the 1700 block of Lafayette about 8:40 a.m. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.
Chief David Birk said the injured woman was alert and talking when transported.
Detectives are talking with a suspect, who is a female family member, about what happened, but no charges have been filed.
