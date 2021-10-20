journal-news logo
Woman shot in Middletown home this morning

Credit: Journal News

Shooting on Lafayette Ave in Middletown

Credit: Journal News

By Lauren Pack
15 minutes ago

Middletown police are investigating the shooting of a woman this morning on Lafayette Avenue.

The woman was shot in a house in the 1700 block of Lafayette about 8:40 a.m. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Chief David Birk said the injured woman was alert and talking when transported.

Detectives are talking with a suspect, who is a female family member, about what happened, but no charges have been filed.

Shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM
Shooting on Lafayette Avenue in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM

