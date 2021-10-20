Monroe’s growth continues with $445,000 investment from veteran-owned developer

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said the company aims to double its digital business by 2023 from $10 billion to $20 billion.

Company officials praised the state, its private JobsOhio development organization and southwest Ohio’s REDI Cincinnati development group for the location choice.

Monroe also has celebrated a $33 million Bed, Bath and Beyond e-commerce center located on 62 acres off Salzman Road, across from the Kohl’s Distribution Center.

Jeff Wells, NuWaves president and CEO, said the company was excited to invest in the local economy through advancing technology initiatives and operational with “a talented workforce.”

Founded in 2000, NuWaves provides turnkey solutions primarily to aerospace clients, including the U.S. Navy, Boeing, Lockheed, and L3Harris.

Wells said the company’s technology securely extends the range of aerospace communications equipment in aircraft and its technology can be found in some unmanned aerial vehicles. The company plans to enhance its IT infrastructure and add engineering test equipment, which will support the company’s growing cybersecurity measures, he said.

Bill Brock, Monroe city manager, said the company’s innovation and investment is “an important part” of moving southwest Ohio forward as a leading technology center.

JobsOhio is providing assistance with a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant. The grants exist to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to JobsOhio.

Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO, said the grant “is the perfect economic tool” to support NuWaves’ growth in Monroe as it develops leading technology for the U.S. military.

Two other businesses are getting closer to opening in Monroe.

Construction continues on an Arby’s location at 200 Hamilton Lebanon Road and a gas station/convenience store on one acre at 595 S. Main St., just north of the police station.