‘Haunted Hamilton’ explores the spooky parts of Dayton Lane and downtown

Rather than creating a more fictional work with oohs and aahs of spookiness, she uses more of a distanced approach to Hamilton hauntings, featuring interviews with spiritual consultant Victor Paruta, who visited the Hamilton locations and offered his insights and impressions of spiritual activity in those places.

Some of the events in the book depict tragic deaths of people some think have spirits still within certain buildings, or places like Campbell Avenue Park.

For those interested in such happenings, the 18th Annual Dayton Lane Ghost Walk happens Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., starting at 900 Campbell Ave. and will happen regardless of the weather. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door, if any are still available. Registration is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghost-walk-of-dayton-lane-historic-district-2021-tickets-171952543687?aff=ebdssbeac .

“Hear ghost tales from residents past and present,” according to an ad for the event. “Feel the presence of the dearly departed that still linger in one of Hamilton’s oldest neighborhoods.”

Caption Shi O'Neill is the author of Haunted Hamilton, Ohio. PROVIDED

The book may not change readers’ minds about whether ghosts do or don’t inhabit Hamilton homes and businesses, but it may spark more interest in the city’s history, including at various times such as the Great Depression, the Civil War and Prohibition.

O’Neill said her book came about because of the ghost tour. Her book cover features an artist’s rendering of the Butler County Courthouse that was created based on a photograph by Hannah Faulkner.

The book is available in Hamilton at the ghost walk, the historical society, Front Room on 7th, and through @shioneill-author on Facebook. It also is available through online retailers and at Walgreens stores in West Chester and Liberty townships, Oxford, Middletown and Fairfield; CVS in Middletown; and Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati.