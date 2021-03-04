Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey’s courtroom was overflowing with supporters of the teens, Savannah Schlueter and Caila Nagel, who were hit by a drug- and alcohol-impaired Samantha Harvey in a crash on May 6, 2020 near Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.

Harvey, 52, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle under the influence and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana for the crash that happened about 3 a.m.

READ THE FULL STORY

Former Lincoln School, a ‘source of concern for neighbors,’ to be demolished in coming months

Lincoln School is expected to be demolished after final federal reviews are completed. The demolition is expected to happen by the end of the year, city officials said. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The oldest still-standing school building in Middletown and a “source of concern for neighbors” because of vandalism is set to be demolished in the coming months, according to a city official.

The former Lincoln School, built in 1927, will be leveled after historic items are removed from the building at 2402 Central Ave. The city is seeking bids from companies to remove items from the building and for demolition with a deadline of March 23, said Susan Cohen, administrative services director for the city.

The project has been approved by the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office. That office is requiring that the city salvage anything of historic value from the former school and auction those items off to the public.

READ THE FULL STORY

Man stabbed multiple times in parking lot fight at Fairfield bowling alley

For the second consecutive night motorists in parts of Butler County may be stopped at an OVI checkpoint. Friday evening saw some cars stopped in West Chester Township and Saturday evening into Sunday morning an OVI checkpoint will be conducted along a main road in the city of Fairfield. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Three people were taken to area hospitals after a person pulled a knife during a parking lot fight at a bowling alley, stabbed one man and cut himself, Fairfield police said.

At 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Gilmore Lanes, a bowling alley on Ohio 4, for a disorderly conduct call. The disturbance turned into a fight between two men that spilled out into the parking lot, said Fairfield Police spokesman Officer Doug Day.

A third person attempted to break up the fight but was knocked down and injured. He was taken to West Chester Hospital for undisclosed injuries, Day said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami University returning to live classes in the fall, no all-virtual option planned

Thousands of Miami University students are starting the second semester in-person classes and remote learning Monday while school officials warn to stay vigilant about coronavirus precautions. (File Photo\Journal-News)

When students at Miami University start the 2021-2022 school year in August they will return to all in-person classes thanks in large part to the increase in those receiving vaccine shots for the coronavirus, school officials announced today.

“As we begin to look ahead to the fall, the promising news about the COVID-19 vaccines is cause for great optimism,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford.

“As the rollout of the vaccines continues, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic and we are excited about returning to in-person classes and operations,” said Crawford in a released statement.

READ THE FULL STORY

Videos show Middletown shock, fallout after mother charged in death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

Middletown City Schools hosted a celebration of life vigil at Barnitz Stadium Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in memory of 6-year-old James Hutchinson who police say was killed by his mother. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Middletown community is continuing to react after a mother and her boyfriend were charged in the death and disposal of 6-year-old James Hutchinson last week.

Britany Gosney was charged with murder, and she and James Hamilton were both charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Hutchinson, which Gosney told police happened early Saturday morning before his body was dumped in the river on Saturday night in Indiana.

The Journal-News has covered the community’s reaction that has led to a powerful series of videos.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Butler Philharmonic will make annual Fitton Center show a broadcast event

Featured piano soloist, Victoria Fatu, will join the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert on Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be broadcast by TV Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED

The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra has partnered with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts to present an evening of music that will showcase the orchestra’s string section on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The program will be broadcast on TVHamilton.

“We decided this year with the space allowed, and with social distancing of the orchestra, and that kind of thing, that we would do a string presentation. So, it’s all strings with the addition of one soloist on piano. Our featured soloist is Victoria Fatu. She’s an internationally-known concert pianist,” said Scott Woodard, music director and conductor of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.

The performance was recorded live from the Fitton Center and will be available on TVHamilton’s Spectrum cable Channel 24 as well as on TVHamilton’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The Fitton Center and the Butler Philharmonic have partnered for many years to bring an annual concert to the community.

READ THE FULL STORY