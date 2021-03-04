Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
‘You gave a life sentence to two girls’: Strong statements before Hamilton woman sentenced in crash that injured Edgewood students
A Hamilton woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for a May crash that seriously injured two Edgewood students.
Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey’s courtroom was overflowing with supporters of the teens, Savannah Schlueter and Caila Nagel, who were hit by a drug- and alcohol-impaired Samantha Harvey in a crash on May 6, 2020 near Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.
Harvey, 52, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle under the influence and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana for the crash that happened about 3 a.m.
Former Lincoln School, a ‘source of concern for neighbors,’ to be demolished in coming months
The oldest still-standing school building in Middletown and a “source of concern for neighbors” because of vandalism is set to be demolished in the coming months, according to a city official.
The former Lincoln School, built in 1927, will be leveled after historic items are removed from the building at 2402 Central Ave. The city is seeking bids from companies to remove items from the building and for demolition with a deadline of March 23, said Susan Cohen, administrative services director for the city.
The project has been approved by the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office. That office is requiring that the city salvage anything of historic value from the former school and auction those items off to the public.
Man stabbed multiple times in parking lot fight at Fairfield bowling alley
Three people were taken to area hospitals after a person pulled a knife during a parking lot fight at a bowling alley, stabbed one man and cut himself, Fairfield police said.
At 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Gilmore Lanes, a bowling alley on Ohio 4, for a disorderly conduct call. The disturbance turned into a fight between two men that spilled out into the parking lot, said Fairfield Police spokesman Officer Doug Day.
A third person attempted to break up the fight but was knocked down and injured. He was taken to West Chester Hospital for undisclosed injuries, Day said.
Miami University returning to live classes in the fall, no all-virtual option planned
When students at Miami University start the 2021-2022 school year in August they will return to all in-person classes thanks in large part to the increase in those receiving vaccine shots for the coronavirus, school officials announced today.
“As we begin to look ahead to the fall, the promising news about the COVID-19 vaccines is cause for great optimism,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford.
“As the rollout of the vaccines continues, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic and we are excited about returning to in-person classes and operations,” said Crawford in a released statement.
Videos show Middletown shock, fallout after mother charged in death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson
The Middletown community is continuing to react after a mother and her boyfriend were charged in the death and disposal of 6-year-old James Hutchinson last week.
Britany Gosney was charged with murder, and she and James Hamilton were both charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Hutchinson, which Gosney told police happened early Saturday morning before his body was dumped in the river on Saturday night in Indiana.
The Journal-News has covered the community’s reaction that has led to a powerful series of videos.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Butler Philharmonic will make annual Fitton Center show a broadcast event
The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra has partnered with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts to present an evening of music that will showcase the orchestra’s string section on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The program will be broadcast on TVHamilton.
“We decided this year with the space allowed, and with social distancing of the orchestra, and that kind of thing, that we would do a string presentation. So, it’s all strings with the addition of one soloist on piano. Our featured soloist is Victoria Fatu. She’s an internationally-known concert pianist,” said Scott Woodard, music director and conductor of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.
The performance was recorded live from the Fitton Center and will be available on TVHamilton’s Spectrum cable Channel 24 as well as on TVHamilton’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The Fitton Center and the Butler Philharmonic have partnered for many years to bring an annual concert to the community.