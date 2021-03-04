Butler Philharmonic will make annual Fitton Center show a broadcast event

The broadcast itself, along with a special video segment of the program, will honor the legacy of Maestro Paul John Stanbery, Butler Philharmonic Orchestra’s longtime conductor, who recently passed away in February after a long battle with oral cancer.

“Paul was such an incredible force. There were so many things that he did to bring the arts to Southwest Ohio. There’s just no way to pay a proper tribute, but we’re certainly going to try. There will be some speakers who will talk about their experiences with Paul, and in addition to that, there will be some film clips of the orchestra, playing some of Paul’s pieces. One of the first pieces he wrote for the orchestra will be highlighted in the tribute,” Woodard said.

Community members may view the event at no charge.

“We have a long-standing artistic partnership with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, and before that, obviously, the Hamilton Fairfield Symphony Orchestra, and we wanted to see that continue as did they. This was an opportunity to keep that conversation going and to offer a performance, but to take that online. Obviously, we couldn’t have an audience, which is disappointing, but we all understand why, so we still wanted to keep that alive,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.