Miami University returning to live classes in the fall, no all-virtual option planned

Undergraduate and graduate students total more than 20,000.

The Oxford campus has seen about half the usual 8,000 residence hall students this school year and many of those take a combination of online and in-person classes.

Thousands of Miami students, which come from around the nation and overseas, have been taking all on-line classes from their homes off campus.

That all-virtual learning option will not be available in the fall for Oxford campus but will continue at the regionals.

“For Oxford undergraduate students, this means most of their instruction will be face-to-face. While there might be some remote components of classes, the university does not plan to offer a fully remote option,” said officials.

“Regional campus students will have access to a full complement of in-person classes and activities and will continue to have access to Miami’s nationally ranked online bachelor’s programs. In addition to regular in-person courses and activities, Miami graduate students will have access to newly launched online degree programs.”

“The university will share more information about the summer term and fall semester planning in the next several weeks,” said officials.