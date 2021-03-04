Videos show Middletown shock, fallout after mother charged in death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

Gosney appears in court

Gosney appeared at her arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court on Monday afternoon and told the judge she had a learning disability that prevented her from understanding the charges he was reading.

Brittany Gosney was charged with murder and other charges after the death of her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson

Hamilton appears in court

Hamilton was also arraigned on Monday on his charges.

James Hamilton appeared in court on Monday, March 1, charged in the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson.

Vigil held Monday night

Community members gathered in Gardner Park in Middletown on Monday, and we captured the emotions and the balloon release.

Credit: Journal News Candlelight vigil held in memory of 6-year-old James Hutchinson Credit: Journal News

Hutchinson’s father speaks

Hutchinson’s father was emotional as spoke during the vigil at Gardner Park, with strong words about Gosney and Hamilton.

The father of James Hutchinson spoke at a vigil in his son's honor on Monday night, March 1, 2021 in Middletown.

Memorial grows at Hutchinson’s home

A memorial started in front of the Crawford Street house on Monday morning, and it has continued to grow throughout the week. This video shows the details in all areas of the memorial.

A memorial has continued to grow at the Crawford Street house of James Hutchinson in Middletown.

School district organizes memorial event

Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. and other teachers and administrators shared their memories about Hutchinson at Barnitz Stadium on Tuesday night.