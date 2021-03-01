PHOTOS: Investigation into the death of 6-year-old Middletown boy allegedly killed by mother

Police are continuing to investigate the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson of Middletown, who was allegedly killed by his mother and disposed of in the Ohio River by her and her boyfriend.
Click through the photos above to see views of the investigation and scenes in the case.
Others are reading:
» Police: Middletown woman tried to abandon 6-year-old son in park before running him over with her car
» ‘He would give hugs to all his teachers’: Middletown school officials mourn first-grader allegedly killed by mother
» Vigil to honor Middletown 6-year-old allegedly killed by his mother
» Mourners, search parties continue to gather for missing Cincinnati 3-year-old whose mother was found dead