PHOTOS: Investigation into the death of 6-year-old Middletown boy allegedly killed by mother

News | 5 minutes ago
By Nick Graham

Police are continuing to investigate the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson of Middletown, who was allegedly killed by his mother and disposed of in the Ohio River by her and her boyfriend.

Click through the photos above to see views of the investigation and scenes in the case.

