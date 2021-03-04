Man stabbed multiple times in parking lot fight at Fairfield bowling alley

At 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Gilmore Lanes, a bowling alley on Ohio 4, for a disorderly conduct call. The disturbance turned into a fight between two men that spilled out into the parking lot, said Fairfield Police spokesman Officer Doug Day.

A third person attempted to break up the fight but was knocked down and injured. He was taken to West Chester Hospital for undisclosed injuries, Day said.