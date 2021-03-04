Man stabbed multiple times in parking lot fight at Fairfield bowling alley

Three people were taken to area hospitals after a person pulled a knife during a parking lot fight at a bowling alley, stabbed one man and cut himself, Fairfield police said.
At 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Gilmore Lanes, a bowling alley on Ohio 4, for a disorderly conduct call. The disturbance turned into a fight between two men that spilled out into the parking lot, said Fairfield Police spokesman Officer Doug Day.
A third person attempted to break up the fight but was knocked down and injured. He was taken to West Chester Hospital for undisclosed injuries, Day said.
One of the two men fighting pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times, and Day said he inadvertently cut himself in the process. The person who was stabbed multiple times was flown to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, and the person who pulled the knife was transported to West Chester Hospital, Day said.
The conditions on everyone taken to area hospitals have not been released.
No charges have been filed and the case is still under investigation.