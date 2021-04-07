Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

A 31-year-old woman from Butler County was found dead when police responded to a call Friday, said Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. He said police are not releasing more information about the investigation, including the woman’s identity.

“We’ve conducted several search warrants, we’re continuing to investigate, making sure we do everything we need to do,” McCroskey said.

The home is in a residential neighborhood near Ohio 4 and behind Bob Evans.

Boehner memoir: Conspiracies and paranoia plagued the ‘Loonyville’ of conservatives

Former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner will have his memoir, "On the House," released on April 13, 2021.

Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner is not known to pull political punches, and he doesn’t in his new book to be released next week, according to an excerpt published on Politico.com.

Boehner served in Congress, representing the 8th Congressional District from January 1991 to October 2015. St. Martin’s Press will release his forthcoming memoir, On The House, on Tuesday, April 13, where he will share stories of legislative wins and losses, interactions with former presidents, and lessons learned in politics and life.

He also shares thoughts on how conservative personalities, like Sean Hannity and the late Rush Limbaugh, were “dragged” to “Loonyville” by conservative personality Mark Levin. He also said the late Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman and CEO, “got swept into the conspiracies and the paranoia and became an almost unrecognizable figure.”

Suspect arrested in Butler County after man found dead in home Tuesday night

For the second consecutive night motorists in parts of Butler County may be stopped at an OVI checkpoint. Friday evening saw some cars stopped in West Chester Township and Saturday evening into Sunday morning an OVI checkpoint will be conducted along a main road in the city of Fairfield. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A person was arrested in Butler County after police responded to reports of a dead body in a home in Adams County on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on State Route 781 on Tuesday around 10 p.m. for reports of a dead body, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of a middle-aged man, and deputies on scene determined this was a homicide.

Later, a person of interest in this case was arrested by the Trenton Police Department in Butler County.

4 new StreetSpark murals to be unveiled in Hamilton this summer: What they’ll be

StreetSpark will introduce four new mural projects to the streets of Hamilton this summer. This is a rendering of a mural called Charge the Line, which will be painted on the Local 20 Professional Firefighters Union meeting hall at 350 N. Third Street. CONTRIBUTED

StreetSpark will introduce four new mural projects to the streets of Hamilton this summer as a way to connect residents, businesses, and visitors with the arts.

“The art and culture of any community is incredibly reflective of the people that it represents, the values of a city, and for the community as a whole, but street art takes things one step further” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts.

StreetSpark, in its sixth year, is a partnership between the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, the City of Hamilton, and the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Middletown approves $31.3 million for paving project

Middletown will be paving several streets this fall. NICK GRAHAM/2015

Middletown City Council members unanimously passed emergency legislation tonight to allow a Cincinnati-based paving company to begin repairing more than 100 lane miles in the city.

Two contractors submitted bids on March 23 for the project. John R. Jurgensen Co. submitted a bid of $26,380,962.95 which is 8 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate and 4 percent lower than the other competing bid from Franklin-based Barrett Paving Materials Inc.’s bid of $27,450,630, according to the city.

Middletown residents approved a ¼ of 1 percent, 10-year income tax levy for street paving in November 2020 with the promise the city would issue bonds to complete all of the paving during the 2021 and 2022 paving seasons.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Surgeon credits Butler County upbringing for magazine naming him among ‘Best Doctors’

Dr. Timothy Pringle, a 1986 Monroe High School graduate, was named one of the Best Doctors in Collin (Texas) County by the editors of D Magazine. SUBMITTED PHOTO.

When Timothy Pringle was a student at Monroe High School, he had a bad sinus infection, so his mother took him to a highly respected specialist.

Now 35 years later, Pringle remembers the exchange. He said the doctor never consulted with him and stuck his head in the door of the examination room and said: “Book ‘em.”

Pringle had nose surgery and when there were complications, the doctor was upset because he had to do a follow-up examination, Pringle said.

Now a board-certified endovascular surgeon in Carrollton, Texas, Pringle, 53, uses that experience with his doctor to direct his interactions with his patients.

