Suspect arrested in Butler County after man found dead in home Tuesday night

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on State Route 781 on Tuesday around 10 p.m. for reports of a dead body, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of a middle-aged man, and deputies on scene determined this was a homicide.

Later, a person of interest in this case was arrested by the Trenton Police Department in Butler County.