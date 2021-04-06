Middletown approves $31.3 million for paving project

Two contractors submitted bids on March 23 for the project. John R. Jurgensen Co. submitted a bid of $26,380,962.95 which is 8 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate and 4 percent lower than the other competing bid from Franklin-based Barrett Paving Materials Inc.’s bid of $27,450,630, according to the city.

Middletown residents approved a ¼ of 1 percent, 10-year income tax levy for street paving in November 2020 with the promise the city would issue bonds to complete all of the paving during the 2021 and 2022 paving seasons.