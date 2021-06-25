Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Abby Marie Michaels, 23, is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 28, 2022, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof’s courtroom. She was indicted in July 2019 for six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the March 17 crash that killed Tommy and Karen Thompson and their 10-year-old daughter, Tessa.

Her attorney filed a motion to suppress evidence, including alcohol test results and a search of her car.

READ THE FULL STORY

7 recent restaurant moves and dining updates in Butler County

The Billy Yanks bourbon bar on Main Street is nearing completion, with hopes of a late-July opening. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Here’s a look at seven Butler County stories to catch up on restaurant news:

READ THE FULL STORY

Kayla Harrison big favorite to win tonight, take next step toward $1 million payday

FILE - Kayla Harrison is shown during a PFL (Professional Fighters League) bout against Larissa Pacheco at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., in this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo. Harrison's new bio reads, Olympic gold medalist, MMA champ, single mom. When tragedy struck her family, Harrison suddenly had to balance unexpected single motherhood with a blossoming career as an undefeated fighter for the PFL. Harrison is scheduled to fight against Cindy Dandois on Friday, June 25 in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Greg Payan, File) Credit: Gregory Payan Credit: Gregory Payan

Middletown native Kayla Harrison is an overwhelming favorite to remain undefeated as a professional fighter and take one step closer to being a millionaire for the second time.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, is 9-0 as a professional fighter and is a 5-1 favorite to win tonight’s fight against Cindy Dandois, 16-6, in the main event of 2021 Professional Fighters League 6 that will air at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

PPL 6 takes place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. The main card airs on ESPN2 following prelims on ESPN+.

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami University reviewing tenure of former hockey official accused of sexual assault elsewhere

Miami University officials said Thursday they have hired an independent legal firm to investigate allegations a former member of the school's hockey coaching staff may have abused players. The statement comes in the wake of media reports that Bradley Aldrich - who was also a former NHL Chicago Blackhawk assistant coach - has been sued by two former players who alleged sexual abuse by Aldrich. Miami's hockey teams play in Goggin Arena, pictured, on the school's main Oxford campus. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A former member of the Miami University hockey program is now the subject of a school investigation after reports of allegations of sexual assault by two former NHL players have surfaced about his career outside of Miami, according to Canadian and Chicago media reports.

Bradley Aldrich, who was hired as Miami’s director of hockey operations in July 2012 and resigned five months later, is now the focus of a review by attorneys hired by Miami, school officials said Thursday.

“Miami University is aware of allegations of improper conduct by former employee Bradley Aldrich,” said Jessica Rivinius, spokeswoman for Miami.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton’s Beltline biking/walking path taking another step forward

Joseph Wegman, Bella Herron and their dog, Murphy, enjoyed the Beltline bike/hike path last week. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

With the first phase of Hamilton’s Beltline bicycling/walking path now finished and receiving good use, other parts are moving ahead.

Hamilton City Council on Wednesday evening was expected to approve a resolution accepting $750,000 in state funding for Phase 2 of the project, which will connect Cleveland Avenue with North B Street, not far north of the under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex.

Phase 1 of the Beltline, linking Eaton Avenue with Cleveland Avenue, was finished this spring. It is about a half mile long, between Cleveland Avenue, next to Jim Grimm Park, and Eaton Avenue, near the Flub’s Dariette ice cream shop.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Lebanon expands outdoor drinking district to match proposed entertainment area

The Golden Lamb is an icon of historic downtown Lebanon. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Lebanon’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is expanding its boundaries north on Broadway to match the proposed boundary for the Community Entertainment District.

City Council approved expanding Lebanon’s DORA district to match up with proposed boundaries of the community entertainment district that is pending state approval.

In April, council approved submitting an application to the state to create a Community Entertainment District that would include the North Broadway corridor where new development is planned or is under construction.

READ THE FULL STORY