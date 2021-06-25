Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Judge tosses woman’s blood-alcohol test in I-75 wrong-way crash that killed Mason family
A Montgomery County judge will not allow blood-alcohol results presented as evidence against a driver charged with murder in the wrong-way Interstate 75 crash on St. Patrick’s Day 2019 that killed a Mason family of three.
Abby Marie Michaels, 23, is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 28, 2022, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof’s courtroom. She was indicted in July 2019 for six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the March 17 crash that killed Tommy and Karen Thompson and their 10-year-old daughter, Tessa.
Her attorney filed a motion to suppress evidence, including alcohol test results and a search of her car.
7 recent restaurant moves and dining updates in Butler County
Here’s a look at seven Butler County stories to catch up on restaurant news:
Kayla Harrison big favorite to win tonight, take next step toward $1 million payday
Credit: Gregory Payan
Middletown native Kayla Harrison is an overwhelming favorite to remain undefeated as a professional fighter and take one step closer to being a millionaire for the second time.
Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, is 9-0 as a professional fighter and is a 5-1 favorite to win tonight’s fight against Cindy Dandois, 16-6, in the main event of 2021 Professional Fighters League 6 that will air at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.
PPL 6 takes place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. The main card airs on ESPN2 following prelims on ESPN+.
Miami University reviewing tenure of former hockey official accused of sexual assault elsewhere
A former member of the Miami University hockey program is now the subject of a school investigation after reports of allegations of sexual assault by two former NHL players have surfaced about his career outside of Miami, according to Canadian and Chicago media reports.
Bradley Aldrich, who was hired as Miami’s director of hockey operations in July 2012 and resigned five months later, is now the focus of a review by attorneys hired by Miami, school officials said Thursday.
“Miami University is aware of allegations of improper conduct by former employee Bradley Aldrich,” said Jessica Rivinius, spokeswoman for Miami.
Hamilton’s Beltline biking/walking path taking another step forward
With the first phase of Hamilton’s Beltline bicycling/walking path now finished and receiving good use, other parts are moving ahead.
Hamilton City Council on Wednesday evening was expected to approve a resolution accepting $750,000 in state funding for Phase 2 of the project, which will connect Cleveland Avenue with North B Street, not far north of the under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex.
Phase 1 of the Beltline, linking Eaton Avenue with Cleveland Avenue, was finished this spring. It is about a half mile long, between Cleveland Avenue, next to Jim Grimm Park, and Eaton Avenue, near the Flub’s Dariette ice cream shop.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Lebanon expands outdoor drinking district to match proposed entertainment area
Lebanon’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is expanding its boundaries north on Broadway to match the proposed boundary for the Community Entertainment District.
City Council approved expanding Lebanon’s DORA district to match up with proposed boundaries of the community entertainment district that is pending state approval.
In April, council approved submitting an application to the state to create a Community Entertainment District that would include the North Broadway corridor where new development is planned or is under construction.