Hamilton’s Beltline biking/walking path taking another step forward

Phase 2 will wind through the most beautiful part of the Beltline’s approximately 3-mile stretch through the West Side. Current plans are for the bikeway/walking path to extend westward to at least the under-construction intersection of Main Street with Cereal, Haldimand and Western avenues, where a sidewalk already has been built during that intersection’s reconfiguration.

Darion Allen, Freya Smith, 1, and Riley Herzog, 8, walk on the recently completed section of the beltline project connecting Cleveland Avenue and Eaton Avenue Friday, May 14, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF

Extension of the bikeway all the way to the Cereal/Haldimand/Western/Main likely will take several more years. City staff is still working to identify grant sources they can use for the project’s Phase 4, heading further west from Eaton Avenue.

Phase 3, is now being designed. It will connect the Beltline near Spooky Nook along North B Street and the Great Miami River to the High/Main bridge. Even before that happens, bicyclists and walkers still will be able to easily make their way along that route because sidewalks near the sports complex and along B Street will be finished this year.