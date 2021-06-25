Kayla Harrison big favorite to win tonight, take next step toward $1 million payday

Middletown native Kayla Harrison is an overwhelming favorite to remain undefeated as a professional fighter and take one step closer to being a millionaire for the second time.
Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, is 9-0 as a professional fighter and is a 5-1 favorite to win tonight’s fight against Cindy Dandois, 16-6, in the main event of 2021 Professional Fighters League 6 that will air at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.
PPL 6 takes place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. The main card airs on ESPN2 following prelims on ESPN+.
Harrison is the 2019 women’s lightweight champion and winner of the $1 million prize. Only two of Harrison’s nine fights have gone the distance.
She still has at least two more wins before she can claim the $1 million prize awaiting the PFL lightweight champion this season.