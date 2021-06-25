Judge tosses woman’s blood-alcohol test in I-75 wrong-way crash that killed Mason family

“The balance of Ofc. Harrison’s statements in the affidavit are patently false, utterly misleading, and this court finds, as a matter of fact, that they were made with a complete disregard for the truth and for the purpose of misleading Judge Long into signing the warrant.”

Harrison stated that Michaels had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage after the crash and that she “was aspirating beer.” A Moraine paramedic testified that he only noted an odor of alcohol coming from vomit after she was intubated; however, he admitted that from the odor there was no way to detect its concentration nor whether she was intoxicated. Harrison also described a plastic handled Fireball Whisky logo bucket as a cup containing an unknown liquid when it was not a drinking container and did not contain any liquids, the judge stated.

The blood sample was collected five hours after the crash, when Ohio law requires that it be done within three hours. In addition, the nurse had never before taken blood for an OVI test and did not use all of the items in a test kit so she could not be certain no alcohol was applied to the skin as an antiseptic nor whether a solid anticoagulant was used.

State law requires that OVI test samples be refrigerated while not in transit, but Harrison instead put the sample in the outgoing mail for pickup and it went without refrigeration for eight to nine hours before it arrived by the U.S. Postal Service to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations lab in London, the judge found.

According to the test, Michaels had a blood-alcohol content of 0.09, above Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08, but Dankof said it was not reliable.

Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said Thursday night that they were reviewing the judge’s ruling.

“However, this ruling will not affect the six counts of murder or three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide for which the defendant was indicted,” Flannagan said.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. has said Michaels deliberately drove the wrong way on I-75 after pulling over in an emergency U-turn area on the highway near mile marker 49 and that whether she was intoxicated was not a factor.