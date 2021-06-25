Miami University reviewing tenure of former hockey official accused of sexual assault elsewhere

TSN also reported that “a second lawsuit filed in May by a former Michigan high school hockey player, identified in court documents as John Doe (2) alleges the Blackhawks covered up the abuse of two players and gave Aldrich a letter of reference when he left the team in the summer of 2010.”

TSN reported Aldrich was convicted of abusing a then-17-year-old hockey player in Houghton, Mich., in 2013.

Aldrich resigned from his position as director of hockey operations at Miami University on Nov. 27, 2012, “under suspicion of unwanted touching of a male adult,” the university’s attorney told police, according to police records obtained and reported by TSN.

Rivinius said Miami has “hired the national law firm of Barnes & Thornburg LLP to conduct an independent and thorough review of Mr. Aldrich’s employment at Miami.”

She said “Mr. Aldrich was employed by Miami University from July 2012 to November 2012, when he resigned. University employees undergo a background verification, which includes a criminal records check, as part of the hiring process.”