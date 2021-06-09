Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The owner of Pizza Cicerone wanted a brick-and-mortar location to serve his Neapolitan style pizza after offering it for four years at local food festivals.

So the owners came up with this plan: Serve pizza at the brewery.

Report: Butler County work area where construction worker was killed ‘had no advanced warning’

A construction worker was injured on Monday, June 7, 2021, on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A 21-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon while working construction when he was struck on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp., and officials said in a crash report that area “had no advanced warning.”

Alexander M. King, 21, of Higginsport, Ohio, was working as a flagger for Elex Inc. when he as struck by a vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Distracted driving and impairment do not appear to be factors, officials said.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning shared news about the death of the worker Monday night on social media.

New Hamilton shopping center progressing as tenant announcements near

A shopping area where an orthodontist practice will be the owner and first tenant is coming along on Main Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A shopping center along Main Street called West Hamilton Plaza, where an orthodontic practice will be the owner and first tenant, is progressing with its construction with announcements of other tenants that should be coming soon.

“The shell construction and parking lot should be complete around mid-July, weather permitting,” said Joe Doxsey, the real estate agent from Berkshire Hathaway Professional Realty who is handling leasing of retail spaces. “The first tenants are expected to open to customers mid-November.”

The development is located west of the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant.

Country music festival bringing a jolt to downtown Lebanon this week

Sonya Staffan in her Lebanon store, The Jam and Jelly Lady. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Last year was a rough one for Main Street Lebanon and the downtown Lebanon businesses they promote. Mr. Jeff’s Musical Gizmos had to move to another building, and Lamppost Cheese shut down permanently.

“We were sorry to see it go,” said Alecia Lipton, Executive Director of Main Street Lebanon. “They had the best grilled cheese.”

During the lockdown and beyond, Main Street Lebanon lobbied for financial grants for Lebanon businesses that were forced to close.

Trenton author to donate 40,000 books to children’s hospitals, foster agencies in U.S.

Samantha Stewart, left, has a rare brain aneurysm. After her diagnosis several years ago she had fell into depression but out of that she ended up writing a children’s book, “Making Sunshine” that really is for children of all ages. The book’s aim is to help make sunshine from their sadness and grief. Pictured with Samantha is her wife, Kayla Stewart. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Samantha Stewart wants to help children across the country turn sadness into sunshine with her children’s book to be released within two weeks.

But “Making Sunshine” is more than just a book for children of any age, she said. It’s a book that’s helped her cope with a life-threatening, rare brain aneurysm known as an ophthalmic aneurysm in her carotid artery.

“The book is about becoming a superhero and taking this dark cloud, this sadness, and turning it into making sunshine,” she said. “Turning it into sunshine. The dark cloud is something you’re feeling, it’s something you created. The sunshine is something you created as well. It’s about putting a light, a brightness in your life.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Franklin’s Kennard on a roll for Clippers in NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first quarter of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard has seen his playing time and production dramatically increase in the NBA playoffs after being stuck on the Los Angeles Clippers bench for most of the first round.

Kennard has scored 29 points in the last two games after totaling two points in the first five games.

Kennard scored 18 point and made 7 of 9 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, on Tuesday in a 112-109 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The Jazz lead the Western Conference semifinal series 1-0.

