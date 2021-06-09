New Hamilton shopping center progressing as tenant announcements near

“We anticipate announcing other tenants in the very near future and have found leasing demand to be great with many retailers moving past COVID-19 stagnation plans and looking at more expansion focused objectives now,” Doxsey said. “We do still have some space available as well and look forward to seeing the final tenant mix.”

A shopping area where an orthodontist practice will be the owner and first tenant is coming along on Main Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Orthodontic Specialists now has eight locations in the Cincinnati area. They have a Hamilton office but wanted to upgrade their location and also invest in the city.

“It has been a wonderful experience to work with Hamilton and get to know the city staff,” Doxsey said. “We are very glad to see how the city is developing and be a part of this. We are also looking for additional development options in Hamilton and plan to make future investments as well based on how this project has gone.”

Here's a rendering of what the shopping area will look like. PROVIDED

The orthodontic practice will occupy 2,000 to 3,000 square feet of the total 12,780-square-foot complex.

Northwest Washington Boulevard and Main Street are two primary routes in the West side, and “if you just looked at a map without traffic counts or additional information you would automatically draw a circle around that as a location you want to be as close to as possible,” Doxsey, a 2004 Badin High School graduate, said close to the time the project was announced last September.

“After that, you look at the nearby businesses and what will drive traffic. Here we have Meijer, Walmart, Aldi, Lowe’s, and Kroger just to name a few.”

Doxsey said in September that the group considered developments that had happened in Hamilton during recent years, including downtown, along Main Street, the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports facility and the Chipotle restaurant that recently opened in 2020.

Numerous areas are developing in the city, particularly along Main Street, with restaurants being added.