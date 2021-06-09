Pizza food truck opens new brick-and-mortar location at Fairfield brewery

The owner of the Swine City Brewery wanted to concentrate on craft beer and leave the cooking to someone else.
The owner of Pizza Cicerone wanted a brick-and-mortar location to serve his Neapolitan style pizza after offering it for four years at local food festivals.
So the owners came up with this plan: Serve pizza at the brewery.
“The opportunity presented itself,” said Michael Manning, 45, owner of Pizza Cicerone, 4614 Industry Drive, Fairfield. “It’s working out real well so far.”
Pizza Cicerone held its grand opening last week and Manning said he hopes to expand the limited menu from pizzas and pretzels to include sandwiches, homemade pastas and desserts.
When COVID-19 canceled local food festivals last year, Manning used that free time to remodel the inside of the brewery. He was impressed by the assistance he received from family, friends and contractors.
“The East coast is not like this,” said Manning, who lived in Chesapeake, Virginia. “It’s unreal how people have helped me.”
Manning was introduced to Neapolitan style pizza while attending a 40th birthday party for a friend five years ago. After eating dinner at home, Manning arrived at the party and the host was cooking pizza in the driveway. Manning said he wasn’t hungry, but he tried one slice.
One slice turned to 10, he said.
“I couldn’t stop eating this pizza,” he said.
So he learned how to make the dough and sauce from a friend and brought the idea of a wood-fired oven to Butler County. The oven reaches 1,200 degrees and can cook a pizza in 90 seconds, said Candace Turer, Manning’s fiancée.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said.
The wood oven is used at food festivals and a traditional oven is used at the restaurant. Turer said the oven “mimics” the flavor of the wooden oven.
Manning will be preparing wood-fired pizza this weekend at the Charm at the Farm festival near Lebanon while his fiancée manages the Fairfield restaurant.
Manning, who works in the human resources department at MillerCoors in Trenton, has seven children, six boys and one girl, and Turer has one son. All of the children help with the restaurant business.
He laughed that the family has enough children for a basketball team with two subs and one cheerleader.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Pizza Cicerone
WHERE: 4614 Industry Drive, Fairfield
HOURS: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.
PHONE: 513-464-2936