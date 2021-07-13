Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The three people were trapped by the fire, the township said. They were removed from the mobile home, but life-saving techniques were not successful. Their identities were not immediately released.

A police officer reported seeing smoke in the Princeton Crossing mobile home park in the early-morning hours just after midnight. The victims were transported to local hospitals before they were pronounced dead.

Man charged in Fairfield murder back in Butler County from Florida

Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Fairfield man held for several months in a Florida jail is scheduled to be in a Butler County courtroom Tuesday for arraignment on charges connected to a fatal shooting in December.

Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 24, of Fairfield, was indicted March 17 a Butler County grand jury for murder with a gun specification in the death of Benjamin Burrell on Dec.19.

Jabbari was also indicted for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

10 things you can buy from local agencies on GovDeals, including a semi truck, Segway and table saw

A grouping of knifes is one may items currently offered for sale from Middletown Police at GovDeals.com.

Middletown is the latest Butler County jurisdiction to take advantage of auctioning unneeded items in bulk through a website used for buying government surplus.

The auction site GovDeals listed 40 items last week from Middletown including old gaming systems, weapons and even a group of flashy belt buckles and bobbles for auction. The site has made sales of more than $2.6 billion for 14,000 sellers since it started operation, it said.

Here’s a look at items available from agencies in the region on GivDeals

2 Hamilton-based rowers to compete in world finals in Portugal: How they got there

Marc Oria, originally from Spain, has signed on to be coach of Great Miami Rowing. PROVIDED

Two boats from the Hamilton-based Great Miami Rowing Center will compete in the World Rowing Beach Sprints finals in September in Portugal.

The two local rowers, Cassidy Norton and Christopher Bak, are part of the eight-crew U.S. team that will take part in the event in Oeiras, Portugal from Sept. 24-26. They qualified at a national team trials event held in Florida in June.

Norton will compete in the women’s single sculls event, and Bak will row in the men’s single sculls.

Warren County teacher, a veteran of 25 years, dies unexpectedly

Sheryl Kuritar, a 25-year-veteran of Kings and most recently a social studies teacher at the junior high, “passed away suddenly” on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the district’s website. Kuritar, formerly Hoover, taught eighth-grade social studies and grief counselors were made available to staff and students at her former school Monday. Contributed

A veteran teacher at Kings School recently died unexpectedly and Monday saw grief counselors at the district’s junior high building available for staff and students.

Sheryl Kuritar, a 25-year-veteran of Kings and most recently a social studies teacher at the junior high, “passed away suddenly” on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the district’s website.

Kuritar, formerly Hoover, “taught eighth-grade social studies and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Where were Middletown’s first schools? As historic demolition happens, here are the first 16

Lincoln School in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Crews have started knocking down the historic Lincoln School in Middletown.

The Lincoln School site was originally developed using portable buildings in 1921 and opened on Central Ave. in 1923.

Lincoln School closed in 1980 when students were moved up Central Avenue to Roosevelt Elementary School, which closed in 2008 and was demolished.

