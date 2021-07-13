Warren County teacher, a veteran of 25 years, dies unexpectedly

No cause of death was given.

New Kings Superintendent Greg Sears, who officially starts as district leader Aug. 1, wrote on social media: “Thoughts and prayers are with the Kuritar family and the entire (Kings) staff during this extremely difficult time.”

District officials said “as we grieve together, know that our foremost focus is on the emotional well-being of our students and staff.”

“The district has activated our crisis response team and has made arrangements for a team of counselors to be available. Since it is summer and we have limited contact with our students, we are leaving the discussion of informing your child to your discretion as parents.”

“We suggest that parents be vigilant to their child’s emotional needs during this time. We want to partner with parents and the community to encourage students to talk to someone about the feelings they are experiencing as this is a very important part of the healing and coping process.”

Officials said Monday funeral arrangements are still being made and to check back at the Kings’ website for more information regarding those.