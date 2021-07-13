journal-news logo
3 killed in West Chester after being trapped in fire this morning

By Madeline Ottilie, WCPO-TV

Three people died Tuesday morning after they were trapped in a mobile home that caught fire, according to a West Chester Township fire chief.

Around midnight, a police officer saw smoke coming from the Princeton Crossing mobile home park. When they investigated the cause of the smoke, they found a trailer on fire. Firefighters were then called to the park.

When responders arrived, they found three people trapped inside the mobile home and pulled them from the structure. Firefighters performed CPR on all three victims before taking two of them to West Chester Hospital and the other to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital.

Fire crews on scene of a deadly fire at the Princeton Crossing mobile home park. WCPO-TV PHOTO BY ADAM SCHRAND
Despite responders’ efforts, all three people died from their injuries.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, fire officials said.

Officials added that most of the fire was in the back bedroom of the home, and the roof partially collapsed. A wall also collapsed, but most of the home is intact.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday morning.

