2 Hamilton-based rowers to compete in world finals in Portugal: How they got there

“We know we have significantly elevated our program with the addition of Marc this spring,” said Kristen Riekert, co-president of GMRC. “His enthusiasm is infectious. His expertise and love of this sport is apparent in everything he does and that is coming through loud and clear to our athletes because our program is growing quickly.”

Coastal rowing involves rowing on the ocean or larger bodies of water, where the conditions are much more unpredictable. Athletes must manage through rougher waters, as well as tides and currents to be competitive. For the beach sprints, competitors start with a boat on land and must push it into the water, hop into the boat, row 250 meters around a buoy and return to shore while navigating waves and currents. Coastal rowing is anticipated to be an Olympic sport by 2028, according to the GMRC.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring coastal rowing to the Midwest,” Oria said. “This is a huge accomplishment for Cassidy and Chris and for GMRC to have two National Team members competing in Portugal. We’re looking forward to the competition.”