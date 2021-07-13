Where were Middletown’s first schools? As historic demolition happens, here are the first 16

1854: Old Brick School (#2). A new four room school was built at the same site as the original one room school. Closed - 1891.

1871: Union School, later called Old South, opened and located at what is now South Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. Closed - 1951. It became Fenwick High School from 1952 to 1962. It was vacated in 1962 and burned down April 23, 1965.

1885: Central School (originally called East School). Located at what is now the corner of First Avenue and Garfield Street. An addition was added in about 1904. Closed - June 1951.

1891: North School was built on the same site as the original Brick Schoo. Closed - June, 1951.

1901: New East School opened on Sherman Ave. near Moore Street. This was a temporary frame structure. Closed - 1904.

1904: Sherman School opened on Sherman Avenue to replace New East Schoo. Closed - Spring, 1981.

1908: Middletown High School opened at what is now the corner of Central Avenue and Clark Street. In 1923 it became the eighth grade school and was called Roosevelt. In 1931 it closed as a school and became the Middletown City Building. It was vacated as a city building in 1976 and burned down in 1984.

1912: Jefferson School on Charles Street. New Additions in 1921, 1959.

1912: Manual Training building on Cirard Avenue. New additions in 1923, 1949, 1959. Became the Administration Building in 1961.

1914: Sherman School, the second building cast of the 1904 building. Additions to the two buildings in 1959 and 1966. Closed - Spring, 1981.

1917: Young Street School, located on Young Street between Penfield and Jacoby. In the 1950′s the name changed to Edison East. Closed - 1957.

1918: Booker T. Washington School opened on South Main Street between the present Seventeenth and Eighteenth Avenues. Became Edison School in 1955. Received an addition in 1959. Closed - Spring, 1971.

1921: Lincoln School site was developed using portable buildings. It was the New East School at the time.

1923: Middletown High School opened on Girard Avenue. Additions in 1952 and 1959. Became Freshman High School in 1969, then Vail Middle School in the fall of 1981.

1923: Lincoln School opened on Central Avenue. An addition added in 1959. An annex was constructed around 1935 for maintenance use. Closed - Fall, 1980.