10 things you can buy from local agencies on GovDeals, including a semi truck, Segway and table saw

Middletown is the latest Butler County jurisdiction to take advantage of auctioning unneeded items in bulk through a website used for buying government surplus.
The auction site GovDeals listed 40 items last week from Middletown including old gaming systems, weapons and even a group of flashy belt buckles and bobbles for auction. The site has made sales of more than $2.6 billion for 14,000 sellers since it started operation, it said.
Here’s a look at items available from agencies in the region on GivDeals
1999 International 9100 semi truck with Trailer
For sale by Salem Twp. in Warren County.
Current bid: $3,340
For sale by the MetroParks of Butler County.
Current bid: $435
For sale by the University of Cincinnati.
Current bid: $270
For sale by the MidPointe Library System.
Current bid: $160
For sale by the city of Middletown.
Current bid: $84
For sale by the city of Middletown.
Current bid: $82
For sale by the city of Middletown.
Current bid: $72
For sale by the city of Middletown.
Current bid: $60
For sale by the city of Middletown.
Current bid: $52
For sale by the city of Middletown.
Current bid: $27