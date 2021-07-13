journal-news logo
10 things you can buy from local agencies on GovDeals, including a semi truck, Segway and table saw

A grouping of knifes is one may items currently offered for sale from Middletown Police at GovDeals.com.
News | 32 minutes ago
By Staff Report

Middletown is the latest Butler County jurisdiction to take advantage of auctioning unneeded items in bulk through a website used for buying government surplus.

The auction site GovDeals listed 40 items last week from Middletown including old gaming systems, weapons and even a group of flashy belt buckles and bobbles for auction. The site has made sales of more than $2.6 billion for 14,000 sellers since it started operation, it said.

Here’s a look at items available from agencies in the region on GivDeals

1999 International 9100 semi truck with Trailer

For sale by Salem Twp. in Warren County.

Current bid: $3,340

Gator Express 50-S3

For sale by the MetroParks of Butler County.

Current bid: $435

Segway i2 SE

For sale by the University of Cincinnati.

Current bid: $270

Billy Goat VQ Vacuum

For sale by the MidPointe Library System.

Current bid: $160

Samsung Blu-ray player

For sale by the city of Middletown.

Current bid: $84

Lot of knives

For sale by the city of Middletown.

Current bid: $82

Hitachi table saw

For sale by the city of Middletown.

Current bid: $72

Lot of watches

For sale by the city of Middletown.

Current bid: $60

Remote controlled airplane

For sale by the city of Middletown.

Current bid: $52

Lot of video game controllers

For sale by the city of Middletown.

Current bid: $27

