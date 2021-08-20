Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The 55-year-old Indiana State University graduate was sworn is Aug. 5 as the new Trenton Police Chief after a long search by city officials. Carr was one of 44 candidates apply to take the helm of the 18-officer force. Former Chief Arthur Scott retired in October.

Carr is not much for retirement. After retiring from the Forest Park Police Department following 27 years of service, he became a Butler County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the Edgewood school district.

Lebanon to consider new limit on more medical marijuana dispensaries

Caption About Wellness, The first medical marijuana dispensary that’s less than an hour’s drive from most southwest Ohio patients has opened in Lebanon.

A new rule by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy would increase the number of medical marijuana dispensary licenses from one to seven in the district that includes Warren, Clinton and Clermont counties.

The new rule has prompted Lebanon City Council to consider imposing a 180-day moratorium for further study and evaluation.

The state Board of Pharmacy approved adding 73 more dispensary licenses on April 19 to the 57 current licenses already created. That would bring the total of licenses that could be issued to 130 after the next application round is completed. According to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program’s website, 55 of the original 57 licenses have already been awarded.

7 things to know about the COVID-19 situation in Butler County

Caption Chase Dwyer, 12, gets his COVID-19 vaccine administered by nurse Ronisha Reid as his brother, Brendan Dwyer, 17, waits for his turn Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. The Butler County Health Department with help from other agencies continues their COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Walk-in Wednesdays at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Here are seven things to know about the COVID-19 situation in Butler County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 41,601 total cases and 620 deaths in Butler County.

Butler County is in a “High Spread” status, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 124.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.

Some drivers treating Hamilton West Side streets like speedways, residents say

Caption Residents in the area of Ross Ave. and S. B street in Hamilton have voiced their concerns about cars speeding through the area. Several crashes have occurred on those streets recently. Cars are blurred as they travel by remnants of a crash that occurred on Ross Ave. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This spring, Ronald Sheyer complained to Hamilton City Council that some vehicles zip past his house in the 100 block of South B Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph, at 50 or faster.

In the past three years or so, two parked vehicles near his house were totaled by drivers.

“The SUV was hit with such force it was completely pushed up on the sidewalk and just missed hitting the two-family” house next to his, he wrote in a letter that was read at a council meeting.

Fairfield Twp. 6-year-old helps his elementary school with a lemonade stand

Caption Cayden Cummings, 6, of Fairfield Twp. sold lemonade on Aug. 15, 2021, and other beverages to raise money for North Elementary students who can’t afford some school supplies. He raised $1,000 last year. PROVIDED

When Cayden Cummings was back-to-school shopping last year with his mom, he overhead a parent tell her children they couldn’t afford some things.

And like any 5-year-old, he was filled with questions. Most of them started with “why.”

“It was hard for him to understand so we explained to him that not everybody is as fortunate, and some people really struggle to get common things, such as school supplies,” said Alanya Cummings, Cayden’s mom. “And he really took that to heart and wanted to help his peers.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Liberty Way closure affecting traffic this weekend

Caption Butler County will spend about $25 million on major modifications to the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Nighttime traffic at the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange will be disrupted this weekend as work continues on the $24 million fix to the exit.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the Ohio 129 at I-75 ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 and westbound Ohio 129 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. During this closure, the contractor will switch to the next phase of construction and traffic movement.

The massive project started earlier this year and is slated to be completed next construction season. Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens has said the roadway will be much easier to navigate once completed.

