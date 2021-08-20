Liberty Way closure affecting traffic this weekend

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the Ohio 129 at I-75 ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 and westbound Ohio 129 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. During this closure, the contractor will switch to the next phase of construction and traffic movement.

The massive project started earlier this year and is slated to be completed next construction season. Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens has said the roadway will be much easier to navigate once completed.