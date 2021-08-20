Liberty Way closure affecting traffic this weekend

Nighttime traffic at the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange will be disrupted this weekend as work continues on the $24 million fix to the exit.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the Ohio 129 at I-75 ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 and westbound Ohio 129 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. During this closure, the contractor will switch to the next phase of construction and traffic movement.
The massive project started earlier this year and is slated to be completed next construction season. Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens has said the roadway will be much easier to navigate once completed.
“Drivers who are headed eastbound towards Mason will come off the end at Cox and make a right to up to Liberty Way,” Wilkens said. “That way they won’t be subject to the weave that Liberty Way at I-75 southbound and (Ohio) 129 is today. That ramp from 129 to Liberty Way will be removed at the end of this project.”
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.