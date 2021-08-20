journal-news logo
7 things to know about the COVID-19 situation in Butler County

News
By Staff Report
55 minutes ago

Here are seven things to know about the COVID-19 situation in Butler County.

Totals

Since the pandemic began, there have been 41,601 total cases and 620 deaths in Butler County.

Current status

Butler County is in a “High Spread” status, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 124.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.

Vaccine status

Nearly 6 million people in Butler County have started the vaccination process (5,958,494), which is about 51% of the population.

A total of 61.9% of adults in Butler County have started the vaccination process.

Trend in cases

The number of Butler County cases increased 45% in the two-week period from Aug. 4-18, compared with the previous two weeks.

There were 972 cases from Aug. 4-18, including a high of 101 reported on Aug. 16. That was the first time cases reached 100 since there were 100 on Feb. 11.

Trend in vaccines

There was a 12.9% increase in the number of people who started the vaccination process in the two-week period from Aug. 4-18 than the previous two-week period, with 5,599 compared to 4,959.

In the same period, there was a 41.7% increase in the number of people who finished the vaccination process.

Vaccines increasing in younger residents

The number of Butler County residents aged 12-17 who are vaccinated increased by 23% in the four weeks from July 20 to Aug. 17 (from 9,203 to 11,348).

After that increase, 36.7% of the estimated 30,907 kids between 12-17 in the county are vaccinated. The age groups of 12-14 and 15-17 are the fastest-rising groups in the vaccinated in the county.

Where vaccines are highest

The ZIP code of 45069 (West Chester) has the highest vaccine percentage in the county, at 73% of those 12 and older vaccinated.

Populations in the ZIP codes of 45050 (Monroe) and 45014 (Fairfield) are at more than half, at 63% each.

The ZIP codes of 45056 (Oxford), 45067 (Trenton) and 45064 (Somerville) are all at 42%.

