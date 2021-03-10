Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The 6-year-old Middletown boy was allegedly run over and killed by his mother, Brittany Gosney, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County on Feb. 26 as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings.

Gosney confessed to the death of her son and said she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, took the boy’s body to Lawrenceburg, Ind. on Feb. 28 and threw him in the river.

READ THE FULL STORY

Rumpke worker from Hamilton who rescued puppy abandoned in backpack honored by area SPCA

Rumpke driver Aaron Kinsel adopted "Tipper," a 10-week-old puppy he found abandoned inside a backpack along a Colerain Township road. PROVIDED

A Hamilton man who rescued a puppy with a broken leg abandoned in a backpack while the man was on his route with Rumpke was honored by the SPCA Cincinnati with the Good Pet Samaritan Award.

The SPCA presented Aaron Kinsel with the award on Tuesday at the Rumpke headquarters in Cincinnati.

Kinsel found the puppy, later named Tipper, while on a residential route picking up recycling in Colerain Twp. on a chilly January morning.

READ THE FULL STORY

Patient records focus of new motion in Hamilton chiropractor sex charges case

Dr. Stephen Boyd.

Evidence collected by police from the office of Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, is being reviewed by a third party to ensure attorney-client privilege is not violated.

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

The indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades. According to prosecutors, the indictment involves crimes against eight victims who were juveniles and young adults in their late teens at the time of the alleged crimes. The alleged crimes occurred between November 1998 and December 2014.

READ THE FULL STORY

With Spooky Nook coming, North Hamilton Crossing project takes step forward

Construction continues on Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Hamilton. The multi-use sports and convention complex will have more than 1 million square feet of space and is expected to be completed in December 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It may be this time next year before consultants and the Butler County Transportation Improvement District have a preferred alternative route for the proposed North Hamilton Crossing to alleviate east-west traffic through Hamilton.

And within the next three months, transportation officials plan to hold a public meeting to gather ideas about such things as what the roadway should look like — a limited-access highway, or one where streets intersect with it? One that has bicycle lanes and is pedestrian friendly, or not? Also, what route should the roadway take?

“It will be compliant with COVID regulations,” said Dan Corey, director of the Butler County TID. “It will be virtual and physical, most likely, and we plan on doing that in the next three months.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Live shows coming to Hamilton businesses, like Shakespeare at brewery and Kamikaze Pinball

The Kamikaze Fireflies will present Kamikaze Pinball! at the Pinball Garage as part of the “Fitton: Outside the Box!" performance series. CONTRIBUTED

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts will launch a new live performance series with performances at businesses throughout the city titled “Fitton: Outside the Box!”

“We really wanted to keep the arts alive in Hamilton, and provide opportunities for live performances, which at the moment is challenging,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

The series will kick off on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with “Bard on the Bar,” by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, which will be hosted at Municipal Brew Works.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Monroe Police move to new space in former grocery store building

Monroe has moved their police department to a renovated former grocery store just up the street from the former police station. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Monroe has moved their police department to a renovated former grocery store just up the street from the former police station.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS