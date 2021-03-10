Patient records focus of new motion in Hamilton chiropractor sex charges case

“The Hamilton Police Department collected a stack of patient records when executing (a search warrant). The stack of patient records appeared to include attorney correspondence. Those filed were boxed separately. Attorney Zachary Gottesman has been appointed as ‘special master’ (functioning as a member of the judicial branch) to review those materials and identify and extract any attorney-client privileged material,” Haughey wrote in the order.

When the review is completed, if there is a dispute between the prosecution and defense about privileged information, it will be reviewed by the judge for a decision.

Boyd was scheduled to appear Tuesday in court for a pre-trial hearing, but that hearing was continued until March 23.

Last month, in a deal with the chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

“Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board’s ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing,” the agreement states.

Boyd was scheduled for a hearing before the board last month, but that hearing did not take place. The agreement was signed by all parties on Feb. 22.

The agreement also states after the criminal case and possible appeals, the board may schedule another hearing.