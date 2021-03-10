X

Rumpke worker from Hamilton who rescued puppy abandoned in backpack honored by area SPCA

Rumpke driver Aaron Kinsel adopted "Tipper," a 10-week-old puppy he found abandoned inside a backpack along a Colerain Township road. PROVIDED
By Kristen SpickerLauren Pack

A Hamilton man who rescued a puppy with a broken leg abandoned in a backpack while the man was on his route with Rumpke was honored by the SPCA Cincinnati with the Good Pet Samaritan Award.

The SPCA presented Aaron Kinsel with the award on Tuesday at the Rumpke headquarters in Cincinnati.

Kinsel found the puppy, later named Tipper, while on a residential route picking up recycling in Colerain Twp. on a chilly January morning.

He was backing down the road when he noticed some strange movement coming from a backpack. When he went to look inside, Tipper poked her head out.

Kinsel called his supervisor to help with the puppy and wrapped her in an extra truck and kept her in the truck to keep her warm.

“It was 30 degrees outside this morning, I wanted to keep it as warm as I could,” he said in January. “She looked a little scared, but as she started to understand what I was doing, she showed a sense of relief.”

He took Tipper to a local veterinary and his family has since adopted her.

