Live shows coming to Hamilton businesses, like Shakespeare at brewery and Kamikaze Pinball

“Bard on the Bar will serve as a preview of the larger performances Cincinnati Shakespeare Company plans to bring to parks and other locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Our performance on March 13 will feature selections from all four of our productions touring this spring and summer: including Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Julius Caesar,” said Angelique Archer, actor and tour manager at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.

Founded in 1997, the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is a professional theater company in Over-the-Rhine. The company produces classics, the great works, as well as works audiences rarely get a chance to see.

“When they came up with the idea of ‘Fitton: Outside the Box!’ we knew we wanted to be a part of it,” said Jim Goodman, CEO/co-founder of Municipal Brew Works.

Municipal Brew Works is located in the former fire station of the Municipal Building.

“Making that beer is like a form of art. That’s our passion. Performers are members of our community have seen their passion and livelihood taken away due to COVID-19. This is a chance for us to provide an outlet for them and add to our customer experience,” Goodman said.

“Fitton: Outside the Box!” will continue with Cocktails & Cabaret featuring Two Sketchy Dames at Tano’s Bistro on March 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will include sketch comedy, improv and songs.

On April 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Kamikaze Fireflies will present Kamikaze Pinball! at the Pinball Garage. The outdoor performance will include hoops of fire, knives of steel and more.

The final performance in the series will feature Miami Valley Ballet Theatre for Ballet, Beatles & Bowling on April 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pohlman Lanes. The production will feature the music of The Beatles, along with a mix of contemporary and modern dance.

For more details on “Fitton: Outside the Box!” performance series, visit the Fitton Center’s website at www.fittoncenter.org. There is no charge to attend the events, but patrons should check directly with each venue for booking requirements and seating details.