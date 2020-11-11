Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Veterans Day: Butler County sheriff honors 5 generations of family’s service
Military veterans in the U.S., including about 26,000 who live in Butler County, will be celebrated for Veterans Day today, including in local events that continue recognition happening throughout the year.
One of those passionate about his family’s military service if Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, an Army veteran who has traced his family’s military service and law enforcement service back past the Civil War to England.
“It is pretty simple, this is why we have what we have,” Jones said. “This is why our country is what it is and it doesn’t have anything to do with politics, it’s about fighting for our country, defending our country, dying for our country so we can have freedom of the press, freedom of protest.”
Middletown bar shooting suspect awaits transport to Ohio after Florida arrest
A Dayton man charged with murder and felonious assault for a fatal shooting outside a Middletown bar is expected to be back in Ohio this month.
Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook, 28, was apprehended Friday in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals. Tuesday he remained housed in the Hillsborough County Jail.
Cook waived his right to an extradition hearing and is scheduled to be back in a Florida courtroom Thursday for an update hearing on his transport back to Ohio, according to the the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts website.
1 dead in overnight crash on Ohio 4 in Monroe
Credit: HANDOUT
One person was killed in a Tuesday night crash in Monroe.
Police responded to a report of a crash at 10:14 p.m. in the 6100 block of Hamilton Middletown Road near Apple Knoll Lane, police said. There were reports of multiple injuries, and one male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency dispatch reports indicated there were up to four injuries.
Butler County boosting online access to public assistance for those in need
Butler County Job and Family Services has expanded how much their public assistance clients can access online and over the phone in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
JFS has issued $66.2 million in food stamps this year, and last month the total number of recipients was 39,387, slightly down from 40,401 in September.
The only online service available previously was Medicaid, but JFS Executive Director Bill Morrison said his department expanded the online and phone services near the beginning of the pandemic.
‘Alarming rate’ of coronavirus cases forces Ross HS into hybrid schedule
Credit: HANDOUT
A Butler County high school is switching to a hybrid class schedule in response to the “alarming rate” of coronavirus cases among its students.
Officials at Ross Local Schools announced today the move to an alternate-day class schedule that will last until Jan. 15.
“Our confirmed COVID case numbers at the high school in particular are growing at an alarming rate,” wrote Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle in a notice posted on the district’s website.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Hamilton program adds 14th mural with a nod to the nearby high school
The completion of Hamilton’s most recent wall mural continues a program that has produced 14 murals adding to the city’s atmosphere.
Those at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, which partners with the City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Community Foundation on the project, say the murals provide “energy, color” to the city and attract tourists and businesses into Butler County.
“It’s like planting a flag,” said Ian Mackenzie-Thurley, director of the Fitton. “These murals show the community cares about all parts of the city. Murals are great unifiers. They’re great conversation starters. It’s not just about decorations. They provide energy, color and light to the streets just as the name says.”