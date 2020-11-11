Suspect in Middletown bar shooting awaiting transport to Ohio after Florida arrest

A Dayton man charged with murder and felonious assault for a fatal shooting outside a Middletown bar is expected to be back in Ohio this month.
Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook, 28, was apprehended Friday in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals. He remained housed in the Hillsborough County Jail on Tuesday.
Cook has waived his right to an extradition hearing and is scheduled to be back in a Florida courtroom Thursday for an update hearing on his transport back to Ohio, according to the the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts site.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit will be responsible for transporting Cook to Ohio in the next nine days.
Cook is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway.
Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2.5 years for attempted felonious assault. He was on post-release control when released from prison, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
At 12:49 a.m. Oct. 11, police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 N. Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.
According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.
Cook was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Oct. 23 for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh.